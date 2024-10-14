The Indianapolis Colts could be getting Anthony Richardson back as soon as Week 7. Richardson is on track to return for the Colts' matchup with the Miami Dolphins after missing two games with an oblique injury, according to James Boyd of The Athletic.

“Unless there's a setback, yeah, I think he'll be ready to go,” Colts head coach Shane Steichen said, per Boyd.

Joe Flacco has been starting in relief of Richardson and has done an admirable job. The Colts offense is averaging 27 points per game in Flacco's two starts, which they split with a loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars and a win over the Tennessee Titans.

Flacco earned praise for the good football that he played in the two starts, plus his relief appearance after Richardson went down against the Colts. In nearly three games, the longtime veteran threw for 716 yards and seven touchdowns with just one interception.

Richardson's numbers aren't quite as good as his journeyman counterpart. His rawness as a passer has shown this season, as inaccuracy and poor decision making have plagued the Florida product during his second season. In just over four games, Richardson has thrown for 654 yards and three touchdowns with six interceptions.

The benefit of starting Richardson, of course, is what he adds in the running game. Steichen can go to his young quarterback as a runner in short yardage situations, and his combination of size and athleticism makes him a handful to stop. For the season, he has 141 yards on 21 carries with one touchdown.

Adding Richardson back into the lineup costs the running game, and so would the return of star running back Jonathan Taylor. Taylor has missed the last two games with an ankle injury. It's unclear whether he will be able to return on Sunday against the Dolphins, but he should be back in the lineup fairly soon.