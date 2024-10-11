While fans have been waiting for updates regarding the status of Indianapolis Colts star Jonathan Taylor, the verdict is that he will miss Week 6 against the Tennessee Titans according to the team's X, formerly Twitter, page. Taylor was also out for the Colts' Week 5 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars as he is still dealing with an ankle injury.

On top of the Colts also having injuries to quarterback Anthony Richardson, Week 6 could be a frustrating outing without their top stars as they face the Titans in a crucial AFC South clash. If both Richardson and Taylor are out, it would be Joe Flacco that starts under center for Indianapolis while Trey Sermon expects to lead the backfield though head coach Shane Steichen said last week it would be a “running back by committee.”

Fans were hoping that Taylor could have been involved with the Colts for the upcoming matchup, especially how during the week he said the pain levels were down “tremendously.” He would talk about missing the last game against the Jaguars which ended up being a loss for Indianapolis where Taylor said he felt “naked” not having his pads on according to the team's website.

“When you're out there and you don't have any (pads) on, you kind of feel naked almost,” Taylor, who traveled with the team said. “You start moving your shoulders, you start itching to get out there. But it's a process and you'd probably do more harm than good if you're out there.”

Colts' Jonathan Taylor will look to play in Week 7

Besides the pain going down significantly on his ankle, he would even say outright that he is “feeling way better” according to NBC Sports, but this is clearly a decision where the doctors probably know the best course of action. Especially since Taylor has been through major injuries that have kept him out for a whole season at one point.

“I’m feeling way better, which is a positive sign,” Taylor said. “Anytime you can progress throughout the week, you’re closer to getting back on the field.”

While Taylor is on his way for recovery and a possible return in Week 7 against the Miami Dolphins, he did miss Wednesday and Thursday's session of practice and ended up not being present for Friday. With that information, it should have been expected to not see Taylor suit up for the game against the Titans unless a sudden change of status was issued Friday, but it didn't take place.

So far this season, Taylor has rushed for 349 yards to go along with four touchdowns, averaging 4.8 yards per carry as he is trying to find some consistency as he has not played more than 11 games since 2021 where he rushed for 1,811 yards and 18 scores. On top Taylor missing Sunday, the Colts will also be without star wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. for multiple weeks as this season has been tough sledding for any fans of the team.

The Colts are 2-3 which puts them second in the division behind the Houston Texans at 4-1 so there is still some time for the season to be turned around as it starts Sunday against the Titans.