The Indianapolis Colts' future is looking murky. Although there have been some clutch heroics against subpar AFC East teams, Anthony Richardson has been one of the worst starting quarterbacks in the NFL this season. And yet, it is still critical for him to be on the field. He needs as many reps as possible. There will be none this weekend, though, as the 22-year-old is being ruled out for Sunday's game versus the New York Giants, per the team.

Richardson missed practice all week with back and foot injuries, so fans were anticipating a Joe Flacco start. The Super Bowl MVP's experience could prove vital in a playoff race– Colts still have a slim chance to snag a wild card slot– but he has struggled as well this season. Flacco's sharp contrast in QB style from Richardson will entail some offensive adjustments. More than anything, though, his presence does not move Indy closer to gaining clarity about its long-term plan.

When Richardson plays, good or bad, the Colts learn something. Each performance provides them with important information they need in order to determine if he can develop into a franchise quarterback. The data, which includes a 47.7 completion percentage, eight touchdown passes and 12 interceptions, looks incredibly alarming. It might still be inconclusive, however.

Colts are desperate for Richardson to improve and stay on the field

The arm talent and athleticism Anthony Richardson has flashed is not materializing into a consistent level of production. The glimpses of promise are obscured by a litany of blunders. The only way to gauge his true potential in this league is by seeing a sufficient sample size. He has started just 16 games in two years with the franchise. Injuries have brutally halted Richardson's momentum, and there is little evidence to suggest that things will change significantly going forward.

The No. 4 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft puts his body through great stress on the field, relying heavily on his legs to move the offense down the field. His mobility has allowed Indianapolis to stay competitive even when the passing game is not functioning effectively. Richardson has nearly 500 rushing yards and six touchdowns in 2024. If he can regularly prove himself to be a competent passer, the former Florida Gators standout will be an undeniable force.

That “if” has been attached to this player since he was in college, though. It is still a bit early for steadfast judgments to be made, particularly given his age, but the Colts are in an unenviable situation. They are hoping that 39-year-old Joe Flacco can re-discover his magic from last season's run with the Cleveland Browns and keep their playoff aspirations alive a little longer.

Indy (7-8) and the Giants (2-13) collide in MetLife Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.