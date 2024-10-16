The Indianapolis Colts improved to 3-3 on the season after beating the Tennessee Titans 20-17 in Week 6. Joe Flacco once again filled in at quarterback as Anthony Richardson was ruled out with an oblique injury. While Flacco has played well since being called to action during Indy’s Week 4 clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Colts are sticking with Richardson at QB when he’s healthy enough to play.

Barring a setback, Richardson should be back on the field this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Colts’ running back Jonathan Taylor is excited for the second-year passer’s return. Taylor has had an inside look at Richardson’s commitment and preparation, which he believes will lead to an excellent career.

“Everybody’s a great talent in the NFL… but it’s that off-the-field program, that routine. What’s gonna set you apart from other players in this league? How are you going to get an edge? And I’ve seen him do that, day in and day out. On and off the field. So being able to continue to see him grow – you guys have seen it, him on the field – he’s gonna make electrifying plays. He’s gonna be a play-maker,” Taylor said via NFL Network on X.

“He’s going to be very, very special to watch in the years to come,” Taylor concluded.

Jonathan Taylor believes the Colts have a special player in QB Anthony Richardson

The Colts selected Richardson with the fourth overall pick in the 2023 draft. He was named the starting quarterback as a rookie but his season was cut short after an AC joint injury required surgery. Richardson got the Colts out to a 1-2 start in 2024 before being knocked out of the Week 4 contest against the Steelers. His oblique injury kept him sidelined the next two weeks.

With Joe Flacco under center Indy went 2-1. The veteran passer nearly led the team to an improbable comeback win against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5. The Colts scored 24 fourth quarter points but Flacco’s heroics fell just short as Jacksonville won 37-34.

With Richardson making his return, the Colts could have their top-three play-makers back on the field in Week 7. Like Richardson, Taylor got banged up during the Steelers game. He wasn’t able to return for Week 6 but has a chance to suit up Sunday when the Colts take on the Dolphins. Wide receiver Michael Pittman suffered a serious-looking back injury in Week 5. Although he was expected to miss multiple weeks and possibly land on the injured reserve, Pittman made a miraculous recovery and played in the Colts’ Week 6 victory over the Titans.

Indy is currently in second place in the AFC South. The team looks to improve to 4-3 in Richardson’s return against the 2-3 Dolphins.