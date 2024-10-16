The Indianapolis Colts enter Week 7 with a 3-3 record and are facing the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium. After beginning the year with two straight losses, the Colts have won three of the last four, including a close 20-17 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 6.

Anthony Richardson has been out the past two games due to an oblique injury, and veteran Joe Flacco has been the Colts QB1 with the young signal-caller on the shelf.

Ahead of the Dolphins clash, Shane Steichen gave a big update on Richardson's status, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

‘Colts HC Shane Steichen told reporters that QB Anthony Richardson, who missed last week’s game with an oblique injury, likely will practice in full today.'

Richarson suffered the injury in the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on September 29 after attempting just four passes and was not able to return. Then, Flacco stepped in and played well over the next few weeks.

In three games (two starts), Flacco has thrown for 716 yards with seven touchdowns and just one interception while leading them to a pair of victories. In fact, all three games were decided by three points. The Colts defeated the Steelers 27-24, then lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars 37-34 before beating the Titans by a field goal.

The Dolphins are coming off a bye and finally got another win in Week 5 by defeating the New England Patriots, although their problems have been large since Tua Tagovailoa went on Injured Reserve with another concussion.

Richardson's return coms at a good time for the Colts, although he has thrown for 654 yards with three touchdowns and six interceptions this year, so the turnovers have been an issue or the young quarterback. As of now, all signs point to Richardson being the team's QB1 once again as he returns from the injury.