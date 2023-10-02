The Indianapolis Colts have tried to trade superstar running back Jonathan Taylor after an offseason full of rumors and trade requests. But they couldn't find a partner, and they ended up placing him on the PUP list. Now, the Colts are set to designate him to return, and Taylor is on track to practice on Wednesday, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

‘Colts’ HC Shane Steichen said RB Jonathan Taylor, who has been on the PUP list due to an ankle injury, will practice on Wednesday.'

So, Taylor is on track to return, and trade talks could circulate once again with him returning to the practice field.

If Taylor returns to form, there should be no shortage of trade suitors, although nobody was willing to meet the Colts' asking price before the season began. With the way things have gone, it could be different now, although that remains to be seen.

The Colts host the Tennessee Titans in Week 5 and then face the Jacksonville Jaguars the week after, so it's a golden opportunity for Taylor to show other NFL teams what he has in store. In 2022, he rushed for 861 yards with four scores in just 11 games and ran for 1,811 yards with 18 touchdowns in 2021, so there is no question about the talent he brings to the fold.

The Miami Dolphins, Green Bay Packers, and a few others were heavily interested in Taylor previously, and it will be worth watching to see if they pick up the phones and inquire about his availability once again.