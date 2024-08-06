There is a lot of optimism surrounding the Indianapolis Colts heading into the 2024 NFL season, and much of that has to do with the return of quarterback Anthony Richardson from his season-ending shoulder injury last year after he showed some flashes of what he could be at his highest potential in the 2023 season. With training camp underway, Richardson gave an encouraging update on where he is physically.

“Honestly, I feel like I'm throwing it better than I was ever before,” Anthony Richardson said, via Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. “Honestly, I was able to fine-tune my mechanics you know and just work on my footwork and everything else. Just tying it all together so I can build myself back up.”

It is interesting to hear that Richardson reworked his mechanics this offseason, as sometimes his accuracy would be questioned. The Colts used Richardson's running ability well last season, and it will be on the young quarterback to limit the types of hits that he takes when he is doing that. If he can be safe with the types of hits he takes, and improve as a passer even just a little bit, the Colts could be dangerous this season. Shane Steichen is a smart offensive coach and can scheme up a successful offense with a quarterback like Richardson if he is playing to his potential.

It is great to hear that Richardson is back to full strength and feels as if he is throwing the ball even better than he was before, as he is one of, if not the best athletes to ever test at the NFL Combine. Richardson the athlete is incredible, and if he can put it together as a quarterback, Indianapolis could be dangerous.

Colts trying to take down Texans in AFC South

The Colts nearly won the AFC South last season without Richardson for the majority of the year, having Gardner Minshew play most of the games. They lost a close game to the Texans at home late in the year that essentially decided the division. There is reason to believe that Richardson could raise the ceiling for the Colts if he plays a full season.

The Texans have a lot of excitement surrounding them, and rightfully so, as they won the division last year on the back of CJ Stroud's incredible rookie campaign, and added Stefon Diggs this offseason.

Still, the Colts have a lot of talent, and it will be on Richardson to elevate the team to contender status in the AFC.