The Indianapolis Colts entered Week 11 on a three-game skid. The team had dropped to 4-6 on the season and was having trouble deciding who should be starting at quarterback. Fortunately for Indianapolis, the schedule makers gifted the Colts a matchup with a terrible New York Jets team. As it turns out, that’s all Indy needed to get back in the win column.

The Colts had benched second-year passer Anthony Richardson after a Week 8 loss to the Houston Texans. Joe Flacco was then under center for losses against the Minnesota Vikings and the Buffalo Bills. The Colts planned to start Flacco once again in Week 11 but head coach Shane Steichen ultimately went back to Richardson for the Jets matchup.

While Flacco may not have been thrilled with his last-minute benching, third-string quarterback Sam Ehlinger showed support for Richardson. “I’m just so proud of him because he deserves it. He’s been put in a really unique situation, and he’s been given very unique gifts. I just want to see him be the best that he can be,” Ehlinger said of Richardson per The Athletic’s James Boyd on X.

Struggling Colts QB Anthony Richardson was gifted a get right game against the Jets

The sophomore signal caller drew criticism during the Colts’ loss to the Texans when he asked to be taken out of the game because he was tired. While this is common practice for running backs or wideouts, it is absolutely unheard of for quarterbacks. Although the Colts denied that Richardson’s tap out had anything to do with the decision to turn to Flacco, the young QB was benched immediately following the Texans game.

While Flacco likely could have held onto the starting gig for the remainder of the season if he kept the Colts competitive, he produced back-to-back duds. The 17-year veteran turned the ball over six times in two games, tossing four interceptions and losing two fumbles. He accounted for just two touchdowns and the Colts lost both contests.

At 4-6, Indianapolis eventually made the decision to turn back to Richardson, who’s just 22 years old and was the fourth overall pick in the 2023 draft. The Jets made that decision look astute. Still, the Colts nearly dropped their seventh game of the season after trailing late in the contest. But Richardson played the hero, leading his team to victory.

On third and goal with under a minute remaining and trailing by five points, Richardson kept the ball and plowed his way into the end zone, knocking back two Jets defenders as he scored the game-winning touchdown. It was his second rushing score and third TD of the game. The four-yard run capped a 6-play, 70-yard drive that began with 2:41 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Richardson and the Colts will take on the red-hot Detroit Lions at home in Week 12. Indy will look to improve to 6-6 as the Lions attempt to pick up their 10th win of the season.