The Seattle Storm take on Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever. Our WNBA odds series has our Storm Fever prediction, odds and pick. Find out how to watch Storm Fever.

The long Olympic break seemed likely to benefit Caitlin Clark, and the conventional wisdom was affirmed on Friday in the Indiana Fever's first game back from the midseason break. Clark stormed out of the gate with a scorching-hot first half and helped Indiana gain a 28-point lead over the Phoenix Mercury. Phoenix actually rallied to take the lead, but the Mercury then ran out of gas in the fourth quarter as the Fever took control late and won to solidify their playoff position.

Caitlin Clark has Indiana in seventh place in a league with eight playoff berths. As long as Indiana remains ahead of the ninth-place Atlanta Dream, the Fever should play in the postseason this year.

The Seattle Storm are battling the Minnesota Lynx and Las Vegas Aces for a top-four seed in the WNBA playoffs and home-court advantage. Minnesota has won twice after the Olympic break, so the Lynx have strengthened their grip on third place. The Storm and Aces have both lost their first games back from the midseason interruption, but while the Aces lost to the New York Liberty — the best team in the league — the Storm lost to the ninth-place Atlanta Dream in a game that slipped away from them. Seattle dominated the first half and appeared to be in control, but the Storm lost their edge in the second half and were badly outplayed in the fourth quarter. They fell behind by six points and ultimately lost by two, 83-81. The Storm have to find a way to bounce back in Indiana if they want to increase their odds of a top-four finish.

Here are the Storm-Fever WNBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Storm-Fever Odds

Seattle Storm: -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -152

Indiana Fever: +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +124

Over: 168 (-110)

Under: 168 (-110)

How To Watch Storm vs Caitlin Clark, Fever

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT

TV: ABC, WNBA League Pass

Why The Storm Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Storm will be angry and focused after their fourth-quarter capitulation against the Atlanta Dream on Friday night. This is a veteran team which has allowed a few games to slip through its fingers. The players in the locker room will not allow that bad loss to bleed into this game. Indiana is an improved team and a group which is likely to get even better, but Seattle's veteran experience and situational urgency should be able to deliver a road win on Sunday.

Why The Fever Can Cover The Spread/Win

You can see that Caitlin Clark's high basketball IQ and elite skill are coming together even more as the season progresses. Moreover, getting a full month off by not playing in the Olympics has given Clark and the Fever the benefit of fresh legs and high energy. Clark not playing in France should help the Fever in this game and in the remainder of the WNBA regular season. Indiana, which got off to a 28-point lead against Phoenix on Friday, has a good chance of starting strong in this game as well. The Storm might be on their heels against Caitlin Clark and the rest of a team which is gaining confidence.

Final Storm-Fever Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to the Storm, but this game feels very much like a coin flip, so we advise you to pass on this one.

Final Storm-Fever Prediction & Pick: Storm -2.5