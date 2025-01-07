The Indianapolis Colts faced the possibility of losing head coach Shane Steichen following a disappointing 8-9 season. Steichen is safe, but defensive coordinator Gus Bradley wasn't. That move emerged as a topic of discussion for DeForest Buckner.

The veteran defensive lineman spoke about Bradley's exit with RJ Kraft and James Boyd of The Athletic Monday. Bradley entered the final season of his three-year deal. The Colts, though, opted not to renew his deal.

Did Bradley lose the locker room including Buckner? Is that why the Colts opted not to retain him? Buckner answered those questions but chose to deflect blame elsewhere. He believed “ego” became the downfall of Indianapolis' defense.

“There (are) times where ego gets in the way, and I feel like especially in our business, playing in the NFL at a high level and as a team, everybody needs to check their ego at the door,” Buckner said. “We all have egos, but the great teams, those guys, they sacrifice that ego.”

Colts defense struggled under Gus Bradley in 2024

Indianapolis stumbled to 29th in total defense under Bradley. The Colts surrendered 361.2 yards per game — the second-worst mark among AFC South teams. Only the rival Jacksonville Jaguars finished with a worse defense.

The New York Giants became the team that jeopardized Bradley's potential return to Indy. The 3-14 Giants hung 45 points on Bradley's unit, leading to the 45-33 home win at MetLife Stadium in Week 17. Bradley told reporters he took responsibility for the Colts' defensive showing that afternoon.

Bradley worked with three different head coaches in Indy. Frank Reich hired him in 2022. Reich, however, ultimately got replaced by interim head coach Jeff Saturday. Steichen retained him as defensive coordinator once he got hired in 2023.

The 58-year-old Bradley may not be done yet leading a defense. He ran the Seattle Seahawks defense from 2009 to 2012 during their “Legion of Boom” era. He also called the defensive plays from 2017 to 2020 for the Los Angeles Chargers, then the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021.

Bradley likely will garner attention for an incoming head coach for the 2025 cycle. The New Orleans Saints, New York Jets, Chicago Bears all created openings during the season. The New England Patriots and Bradley's former team, the Jaguars, opened their HC spot immediately after Week 18. The new head leader will need to tab a defensive coordinator to come on board. Bradley's resume is appealing there.

Meanwhile, the Cincinnati Bengals opened their DC position by parting ways with Lou Anarumo Monday. The franchise's decision ended a six-year run for Anarumo, which includes capturing the AFC title in 2021.

Bradley's declining production with the 2024 Colts doesn't look like it'll hinder him from landing another NFL gig. As Buckner stated, the defense plummeted because of ego, not his coaching.