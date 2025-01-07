Following their middling 2024 season, the Indianapolis Colts officially moved on from their defensive coordinator, Gus Bradley, while keeping Shane Steichen, following an announcement from the team's X account.

While some thought head coach Shane Steichen could've been on the chopping block, owner Jim Irsay shot down those rumors. Instead, the Colts went a different route, firing their defensive coordinator after posting an 8-9 record in 2024.

Following the firing, Steichen met with the media, speaking nothing but kind words about the team's former defensive coordinator.

“I'm appreciative of Gus and the commitment he made to the Colts,” Shane Steichen said. “He is a man of great character, and I have the utmost respect for him. I felt like we needed to move in a different direction. I wish Gus and his family all the best moving forward.”

Bradley was the team's defensive coordinator from 2022 until 2024, hardly ever ranking outside of the bottom 10 defenses in the league.

2022: 15th in yards allowed, 28th in points allowed

2023: 24th in yards allowed, 28th in points allowed

2024: 29th in yards allowed, 28th in points allowed

While Bradley isn't to blame for all of the Colts' shortcomings, it's fair to say his defense consistently underperformed throughout his three seasons, making it difficult to keep him on the staff moving forward.

In a weaker division like the AFC South, the Colts ranked second, despite their losing record.

The only team to end the 2024 season better than Indy was the Houston Texans, who clinched the AFC South with a 10-7 record.

Aside from the Texans and Colts, the two remaining teams in the AFC South combined for seven wins, with the Tennessee Titans securing the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft following their 3-14 season.

With quarterback Anthony Richardson having some early-career struggles, the Colts look to tighten up the defense with their next hire.

Though Richardson is on offense, obviously, having a better-coached defense could simultaneously further his development as a quarterback.

There's much less pressure on a quarterback with a lack of weapons when their defense isn't surrendering over 25 points per game.

Although Steichen remains as the Colts' head coach, he could be the next one on the chopping block if they don't see massive improvements across the board in 2025.