Colts’ Frank Reich addresses possibility of Shaq Leonard starting season on PUP list

The Indianapolis Colts are up against the clock when it comes to star linebacker Shaq Leonard. Leonard is still recovering from offseason back surgery, and the Colts will have to decide whether or not to place him on the PUP list ahead of the regular season. Of course, if Leonard does land on PUP, he’ll be forced to miss the first four games of the regular season. Via Zak Keefer of The Athletic, Frank Reich indicated the Colts are leaning against placing Leonard on PUP in hopes of keeping him active in practice, even if he can’t fully participate for the time being.

Frank Reich was asked today about the possibility of LB Shaq Leonard starting the season on PUP (which means he'd miss a minimum of four games). Sounds like Colts are leaning against it, b/c they want him to get as much practice time as he can. pic.twitter.com/13ZnWaFski — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) August 23, 2022

Reich indicated that he and Colts GM Chris Ballard had not discussed putting Leonard on PUP yet. The head coach insists he’s operating under the impression that Leonard will not end up on PUP, as the team is hoping to get him back out on the field as soon as he’s cleared.

The Colts are hoping that Leonard will be able to begin full participation at practice before Week 5 of the regular season. If he landed on PUP, he wouldn’t be eligible to practice until he’s able to be activated. Keeping him off the list would enable him to take meaningful reps before his eventual return to action.

Leonard is the heart and soul of the Colts’ defense, and while it’s unlikely he will be ready for the season opener against the Houston Texans, the team wants him to be fresh and ready to go whenever he is healthy enough to get back onto the gridiron for game action. That would be made far easier if he’s available to practice in the meantime.

Last season for the Colts, Leonard featured in 16 games, racking up 122 tackles, a league-high eight forced fumbles, four interceptions, four tackles for loss, and three fumble recoveries.