Frank Reich reveals real reason for Colts’ Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger move

The Indianapolis Colts made a stunning decision ahead of Week 8 to name Sam Ehlinger the team’s starting quarterback for the rest of the season. After Ryan sustained a shoulder injury in the Week 7 loss vs. the Titans, the Colts are set to head in a different direction with the young Ehlinger under center. Head coach Frank Reich weighed in on the team’s decision to move on from Ryan as the starter, offering praise to the young Colts QB.

Via George Bremer:

“It’s a big step, but we think [Ehlinger] is ready. This guy’s special,” said Reich of the Colts’ new starting quarterback.

The Colts’ need for a change at quarterback has grown more evident over the past few weeks. It was highlighted during the Week 7 loss, when the Colts’ offense only made one play for more than 20 yards. While Ryan may not be as willing to gamble on his arm strength, Ehlinger should have no qualms with throwing a deep ball or two and allowing Michael Pittman and Co. to earn their paychecks making big catches.

Despite trading for Matt Ryan in the offseason, the veteran QB has not impressed during the first half of the campaign. Across the first seven games of the season, the Colts are 3-3-1. Ryan has completed 68.4 percent of his pass attempts this year (203-of-297) but is only averaging 9.9 yards per completion. He’s thrown nine touchdowns and a league-high nine interceptions while amassing 2,008 yards. Ehlinger will come in and provide the offense with a spark, and while it may not always be pretty, it will get the team heading in the direction the franchise wants to go. At least, that’s what Reich is hoping Ehlinger can bring to the table.

Despite being seemingly unwilling to take risks on the deep ball, Ryan has somehow taken the lead league in interceptions over the likes of Matthew Stafford, Justin Fields, and Kenny Pickett. That’s a disastrous recipe for any team, so the switch to a fresh arm makes sense, especially amid reports of Ryan’s arm being “shot.”