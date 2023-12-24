Gardner Minshew had a fiery take on his team after the Indianapolis Colts lost to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

The Indianapolis Colts suffered a rough 29-10 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, and it was a crucial game that the team needed for the AFC wild card picture. Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew spoke about the team's mindset and what needs to happen in the last two games of the season to make the playoffs.

“You start counting wins and start doing schedule math and you look around, like, ‘Well they lost Carolina. We beat the Steelers.' You know what? You gotta go earn it right now and if you take this lightly. You might not end up with another one,” Gardner Minshew said, via Stephen Holder of ESPN.

Minshew completed 20-of-37 passes with an interception in the loss to the Falcons. The Colts dropped to 8-7 as a result. That is not a death blow for the team's playoff chances, but it is a bad time to be dropping winnable games.

As Minshew alluded to, the Falcons dropped a game to the Carolina Panthers, and the Colts were coming off of a win against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Based on recent performance, many expected the Colts to come away with a win.

As of right now, the Colts are still in the No. 7 spot in the AFC, which is the last wild card spot. However, it could get a lot tighter depending on tonight's game between the Denver Broncos and New England Patriots.

If the Broncos win, there will be five teams tied at 8-7 and all alive for the last playoff spot in the AFC.