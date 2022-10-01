Colts HC Frank Reich reveals the one major concern with Matt Ryan’s start to the 2022 season

The Indianapolis Colts’ turnover issue on offense is arguably one of the reasons behind their sluggish 1-1-1 start to the season. They have turned the ball over six times — all of which have come from quarterback Matt Ryan.

Overall, Ryan has thrown four interceptions and lost two fumbles through three games played in the season. He also leads the NFL in fumbles with seven, as he is on pace to surpass his total from his final campaign with the Atlanta Falcons last year when he fumbled 11 times.

For Colts head coach Frank Reich, as he touched on during a press conference ahead of his team’s Week 4 home matchup against the Tennessee Titans, he made clear that this matter is one that he and Ryan are “working on.”

“I think we’re always working on it and Matt (Ryan) is extremely conscientious about it and understanding the importance of it,” Reich said. “Sometimes when you’re in the pocket and you get flushed and you’re raising up to make a throw, like what happened in the last game, some of those are hard to stop. What I think will happen is, as we continue to get better at our protection, it all works together.

“Matt’s aware of that. He’s always working on it, on ball security in the pocket, but a lot of that comes with better protection as well.”

From Ryan’s standpoint, he is taking some accountability with this early season issue, noting that he can do a “better job” at simply taking care of the football.

“But again, it’s small details that add up to bigger things and it’s a collection of myself, No. 1, even when you’re outside the pocket or whatever, you’ve got to be more secure with the football and I can do that, and protect it better when things go bad,” Ryan said during a press conference on Wednesday. “But at the same time, there are trickle-down effects of lack of detail. You can see how in certain spots, one mistake in one spot affects another and it’s cause and effect.

“I’ve got to do my part regardless, even when there are lapses in what we’re doing and making sure we’re not turning it over. I can do a better job with that.”

The Colts will look to get over the .500 mark in their Week 4 divisional clash with the Titans.