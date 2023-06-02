The Indianapolis Colts and their offense are entering an entirely new era under head coach Shane Steichen. As Steichen crafts the Colts identity to perfection, he is looking to a former teammate of Tom Brady.

Indianapolis worked out free agent wide receiver Breshad Perriman on Friday, via Adam Schefter of ESPN. Perriman and the Colts are in discussions about a potential contract.

Perriman has spent the past two seasons playing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, catching passes with Brady. Over 17 games, the receiver caught 20 passes for 277 yards and two touchdowns. Blocked by players such as Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, Perriman didn't get much of a chance to shine.

However, Perriman is a veteran receiver with 80 NFL games under his belt. For his career, he has caught 145 passes for 2,343 yards and 16 touchdowns. In 2019-2020, Perriman had at least 30 receptions for 500 yards and three scores.

The Colts have Michael Pittman Jr. instilled as their WR1. Alec Pierce and Isiah McKenzie both offer intrigue. However, outside of Pittman and Pierce, no other receiver on last year's roster gained over 300 receiving yards.

With Anthony Richardson set to eventually become the starting quarterback, he'll need a strong offensive cast around him. At this stage of his career, Breshad Perriman isn't in the position to be a WR1 or expecting to tear the cover off of defenses.

However, he would come to Indy with plenty of experience. As Steichen builds out his offense, having a player like Perriman mentor his young team could be beneficial for their growth. His work on the field as a pass catcher wouldn't hurt the Colts either.