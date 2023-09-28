The Indianapolis Colts have surprised many folks by jumping out to a 2-1 record to start the 2023 season, but they have gotten themselves pretty banged up early on in the year. While Anthony Richardson is trying to find his way out of the concussion protocol, it looks like the Colts have been dealt a pair of worrying updates on two of their star players in Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner.

Nelson picked up a toe injury in the Colts season-opening loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, but managed to play through it in Indy's next two games. Buckner has battled through a groin injury in similar fashion, but with Week 4 quickly approaching, both guys were not practicing with the Colts on Thursday, which is a relatively concerning development.

#Colts DT DeForest Buckner (groin) is not practicing either. https://t.co/Eo84QUYZTA — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) September 28, 2023

Given how both guys have played through their respective injuries to this point, it's not the end of the world that they weren't practicing on Thursday. It may end up being a simple rest day for both guys in order to keep them fresh, but if it isn't, Indianapolis could end up being in trouble for their upcoming contest against the Los Angeles Rams.

The good news for the Colts is that both Nelson and Buckner have another day of practice to fully clear up their status for Week 4, but it's safe to say that missing practice on Thursday isn't the most encouraging sign in the world. There's no reason to panic yet, but Nelson and Buckner's injury status is going to be worth monitoring again over the next few days.