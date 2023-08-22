Another day, another scrap ahead of the NFL season. The Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles are having joint practices this week ahead of their preseason finale and on Tuesday, things got heated.

On a day when the Super Bowl finalists reportedly dominated Indy, tempers flared. Per Elliott Shorr-Parks, Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett punched Anthony Richardson in order to try and knock the ball loose, which angered several of the rookie's teammates. That resulted in Jalen Carter and several other Eagles running in.

But, it didn't stop there. Per Shorr-Parks, Jason Kelce ignited another brouhaha shortly after when he smoked a Colts defender following a late hit on running back Kenneth Gainwell. You love to see that energy with Week 1 just around the corner. Kelce did admit that his “cheap shot” was the culprit for the sidelines clearing, though. Via ESPN:

“We try and keep things civil on the field, and I pride myself on being a guy that sustains the emotions and level of play out there, and I let my emotions get the better of me,” Kelce said. “That certainly doesn't belong out there on the field, and a little ashamed that it got to that level.”

Gainwell, who was a focal point for Philly, had a strong message following the end of practice:

“We’re a team. We aren’t gonna let anybody come into our house and take over. We’ll continue to work hard each and everyday…We whooped their a** tho.”

Yes, it's common knowledge the Eagles are a much better team than the Colts and it showed. Fights are just a harsh reality every single summer, whether it's between teammates or opponents in these joint practices. It's just part of the game. Thankfully, no one was badly injured.

Philadelphia and Indianapolis face off on Thursday at Lincoln Financial Field.