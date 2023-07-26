Training camp season is about to officially be underway, and the Indianapolis Colts are one such team that will begin tuning up for the 2023 campaign soon. While the Colts don't have many expectations ahead of the season, one player that everyone is paying attention to as training camp rolls around is star running back Jonathan Taylor.

After his historic breakout campaign in 2021, Taylor came back down to earth in 2022 with Indianapolis (192 CAR, 861 YDS, 4 TD, 28 REC, 143 YDS) thanks to injuries and the poor overall state of the team. Taylor's injury woes extended into the offseason, as he underwent ankle surgery back in January, and it appears he isn't up to speed yet, as he has been placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list shortly after reporting to training camp.

Via James Boyd:

“The Colts have placed Jonathan Taylor on the PUP list. He underwent ankle surgery in January and missed all of OTAs and veteran minicamp.”

Indianapolis will obviously want to have Taylor healthy and ready to go for Week 1 of the season, so holding him out to start training camp makes sense. However, it's worth noting that Taylor is looking for a new contract from the Colts, and while he could have just opted to hold out of camp, he could be orchestrating a hold-in of sorts until he gets a new deal.

Either way, it's a positive that Taylor reported, but with his placement on the PUP list, it's clear that his situation isn't fully resolved just yet. It will be interesting to see how this situation unfolds, and while the rest of Taylor's teammates are out on the field practicing, the star running back will be hogging headlines until he ends up on the practice field himself.