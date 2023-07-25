The Indianapolis Colts have an unhappy running back on their hands. Star Jonathan Taylor, who reported to training camp on Tuesday despite making it clear how he feels about the current state of the running back market, is seeking a contract extension- and is reportedly unhappy with how things have played out on that front. Speaking to reporters, Colts general manager Chris Ballard addressed the Taylor contract situation with camp set to begin on Wednesday.

“The market is what the market is, but saying that, like I’ve always told you, you pay good players,” Ballard said. “You pay guys that are going to help you win, regardless of the position. We think very highly of Jonathan. Unfortunately, we didn’t have the great season as a team, and he’s coming off the injury, but Jonathan’s a great player. He’s a great person. I think that’ll play out over time and work out the way it should. Either way.”

Ballard said the Colts think “very highly” of Taylor, adding that he's a “great player” and that “you pay” those types of contributors.

However, Ballard seemed to acknowledge the fact that Taylor isn't coming off of the greatest season, having dealt with injuries, and neither are the Colts as a whole.

The Colts GM stopped short of committing to getting a Taylor contract done between training camp and the start of the regular season.

Taylor, who reportedly expressed his “displeasure” with his contract situation on a recent Zoom call with many of the league's top running backs, has also been outspoken against the current halfback market on Twitter.

Ballard said he feels this will “work out the way it should.” Colts fans can only hope the situation ends with a happy Jonathan Taylor.