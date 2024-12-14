The Indianapolis Colts' injury woes continued in Week 15 after ruling their starting offensive lineman out for the remainder of 2024. After missing Week 13, the team officially confirmed that right tackle Braden Smith would be out for the year.

The Colts placed Smith on the non-football injury list on Saturday, per Ian Rapoport. They have not released the exact nature of his condition, only stating that it was a personal matter that had been ongoing for several weeks. Rapoport confirmed that they subsequently elevated guard Mark Glowinski from the practice squad for the second consecutive game.

Smith was a weekly starter for the Colts until Week 13 when he was ruled out for undisclosed reasons. Indianapolis did not play in Week 14, causing them to wait until Week 15 to make a decision on Smith.

The loss of Smith will be a significant blow to the Colts' blocking unit, which is already without Ryan Kelly, Will Fries, and Wesley French. In 2024, Smith received a 66.2 grade from PFF, an above-average rating for the position. He received the most recognition for his run blocking, receiving a 75.6 grade from PFF, the 19th-best among all tackles.

Without Smith, the Colts list Matt Goncalves as their starting right tackle for Week 15. The entire offensive line will face one of their toughest challenges of the year against the Denver Broncos, who have the most sacks in the league entering the game.

Colts continue push for final Wild Card playoff spot in Week 15

The Colts, with a 6-7 record, will face the 8-5 Broncos, who are in line for a Wild Card bid. Indianapolis is among the first teams in the AFC on the outside looking in, giving the matchup significant playoff implications.

While the Colts will likely need to fight for the final Wild Card spot to make the postseason, they are just two games behind the Houston Texans for the AFC South lead. With just four games remaining in the regular season, a lot would need to happen, but winning the division outright is not out of the question. However, the Texans' two head-to-head wins over Indianapolis give them a significant edge.

Assuming they will need one of the three Wild Card spots, the Colts need one of the Broncos, Baltimore Ravens or Los Angeles Chargers to slide. All three times share an identical 8-5 record, along with the Texans. The Chargers and Broncos are the only two teams of that group ineligible to win their division with the Kansas City Chiefs already clinching the AFC West.