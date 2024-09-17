The Indianapolis Colts have now slipped down to the fourth spot in the AFC South following their loss to the Green Bay Packers. Coach Shane Steichen has a lot of re-evaluating to do in terms of schemes such that the Anthony Richardson-led squad could get their groove back. But, it looks like they also have to fix the rotations for their defensive unit once they face the Chicago Bears. It is all because DeForest Buckner went down in Week 2.

Shane Steichen and the rest of the Colts staff have placed DeForest Buckner on the injured reserve list, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. The initial X-rays on him came back negative but it was his second opinion and scan on the MRI that made the difference. His ankle sprain did not look severe initially but the staff could be erring on the side of caution after the intense loss against the Packers. He will now be set to miss four games which means that Buckner will not be present when they face the Bears.

Did DeForest Buckner do good before he went down during the Colts vs. Packers game?

His impact was barely felt in the Week 2 matchup and it could have been a big reason why they failed to give Anthony Richardson proper time to operate on offense. Throughout his run against the Wisconsin-based team, he only racked up one assisted tackle and could not even register a solo takedown.

Nonetheless, other members of the Colts defense were able to step up. Nick Cross led the team through his 10 total tackles with 5 of them being solo takedowns. However, none of these were enough to stop the Packers from gaining momentum. In fact, they could not even get a sack or interception. This led to their downfall as Anthony Richardson was picked off thrice and sacked once. There is still a lot of games to be played but they need to salvage their schemes immediately to get a chance in climbing the AFC South standings.