The Indianapolis Colts have started the season 0-2, but there's still a lot of belief in the locker room despite their record. For the Colts, they've been in both games that they lost, and most specifically, they've been one-score games. In their last game against the Green Bay Packers, they tried to lead a comeback towards the end but were unsuccessful.

It's also important to realize that they didn't play well, and Anthony Richardson was one of those players who wished he could have a few plays back. Nonetheless, Richardson is keeping a positive attitude, and he knows there are better days ahead for the Colts.

“We know we’re better than that,” Richardson said after their loss against the Packers.

“I know we got 15 more, but losing the first two definitely hurt,” Richardson said. “We got a lot to look forward to, but we got a lot to correct in these upcoming weeks.”

Richardson finished the game with one touchdown and two interceptions, plus two fumbled snaps. With those kinds of numbers you would expect the game to be lopsided, but the Colts were still in the game until the end. Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin believes that this will be a learning lesson for the team moving forward.

“We learned and understand what it means to win a game,” Franklin said. “Winning a game in the NFL ain’t always gonna be pretty. It ain’t always gonna be the best, ideally stat-wise. It’s about getting out of here with a win. I think Green Bay did a great job (Sunday). They didn’t care whether it was it was (only) 20 yards passing. They just wanted to get out of here with a win.”

Colts lose to Packers with no Jordan Love

Even though the Green Bay Packers didn't have their starting quarterback Jordan Love on the field, they were still able to find a way to beat the Indianapolis Colts. One of the biggest reasons for the Colts' loss was their run defense, as they allowed the Packers to rush for 261 yards. The Colts had problems stopping the run in their Week 1 matchup against the Houston Texans as well.

Packers running back Josh Jacobs had himself a day, rushing for 151 yards, which was the third-most in his career. If the goal was to make sure that Malik Willis didn't have to do much throwing for them to win, then the game plan worked.

As for the Colts, Anthony Richardson threw as much as he could, but it didn't end well for the Colts. He is now 2-4 as a starter, and the hope is that they can get into a rhythm these next few games. On paper, they have the talent to be a good team, but they have to put it all together.