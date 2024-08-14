The Indianapolis Colts have their 2024 roster pretty much set in place but are still making some moves before roster cuts begin. Their latest addition to their Anthony Richardson-led core on offense is someone that head coach Shane Steichen is familiar with: wide receiver Greg Ward.

The Colts are signing Ward, a former Philadelphia Eagles wideout, according to Joel A. Erickson of the Indy Star. The team announced that it is also waiving wideout Ethan Fernea in a corresponding move. Indianapolis also signed defensive end Derek Rivers and waived safety Kendell Brooks.

Ward hasn’t played a snap in the NFL since 2021, appearing in 40 games over three seasons and recording 768 receiving yards, 88 catches and 10 touchdowns over that time. The 29-year-old has been on Philly’s practice squad in the past two seasons and also spent some time as a return man, racking up 170 yards on punt returns over his three NFL seasons. Steichen spent a season coaching Ward during his time appearing in games.

Colts looking to put talented skill players around Anthony Richardson

Ward joins a wide receiver core highlighted by Michael Pittman Jr., Adonai Mitchell, Josh Downs and Alec Pierce, plus Mo Alie-Cox and Kylen Granson at tight end. There’s a good chance he doesn’t make the final 53-man squad but he should be able to stick around on the practice squad.

Richardson flashed some potential in the handful of games he got to play in his rookie season before getting injured. He's looking to reestablish himself and still make improvements in his game. Indy could contend for a playoff spot if the former fourth overall pick is already ready to go.

The Colts were interested in bringing in Steichen because of how he helped Jalen Hurts develop. Now, they’re hoping he can do the same with Richardson. And maybe Ward will pitch in here and there to serve as wide receiver depth to make Steichen's situations even more similar.