Published November 17, 2022

By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

The Indianapolis Colts shocked the NFL world last week when they hired Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach. Saturday has never previously coached football at either the collegiate or professional level, raising a lot of eyebrows. Apparently, the story is not going away.

On Thursday, it was revealed that the Fritz Pollard Alliance has initiated an inquiry with the NFL regarding the Colts decision to hire Saturday, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, who posted the FPA’s statement.

“In light of the recent interim head coaching hire in Indianapolis, the FPA has initiated an inquiry with the NFL into whether this hiring process conformed with NFL Hiring Guidelines for naming an interim Head Coach.”

The FPA is a charitable 501c organization that is dedicated to providing an education on equal opportunity iin sports. It is comprised of NFL personnel with coaches and scouts, including the immensely respected Tony Dungy.

Saturday spent the first 13 years of his 14-year pro career with the Colts. He was a six-time Pro Bowl center and was named an All-Pro three times. Colts owner Jim Irsay is known to have a very close relationship with him, including inducting him into the Ring of Honor.

The Colts decision to hire Saturday, who was working as an analyst at ESPN, came after the firing of Frank Reich. Per the Rooney Rule, NFL teams are required to interview a certain number of minority candidates. But it appears that is not the case for interim coaches. Saturday himself said during his press conference he might not be good at this and could be gone at the season’s end. But if last week is any indication, that might not be the case.

The Colts played their best game almost all season, beating the Las Vegas Raiders 25-20. That’s despite the lack of coaching experience both at the head coach position and offensive coordinator. The Colts fired their OC prior to letting Reich go, leaving them without anyone who has called plays in the NFL.

After the game, Saturday gave an emotional, hair-raising speech to his players. If this ship turns around, you can bet the Colts will retain his services.