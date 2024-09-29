It was a concerning moment when Indianapolis Colts star Anthony Richardson left the game with a hip injury, but the team would still get the win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, 27-24, led by backup Joe Flacco. As the Colts suffered other injuries, it was the veteran in Flacco that brought some veteran leadership, but the highlight was after the game when making a joke involving Richardson's mother.

He was asked after the game how Richardson said that he thought Flacco was cooler than he thought, which he would negate saying that he's close to his mom's age per NFL on CBS.

“He [Richardson] told me his mom is eight days older than I am, so there's no chance in the world that he thinks I'm cool,” Flacco said.

Flacco would end up throwing for 168 yards to go along with two touchdown passes as he completed 16 of his 26 pass attempts in the win over the Steelers.

Colts' Joe Flacco talks about went went right in the win over Steelers

Flacco would talk about what was working well for him and how despite the unfortunate circumstances, he's grateful he can play.

“When you're out here in this environment, you feel like you're 12 years old,” Flacco said. “I said it last year, wow, I mean, this is a little bit of a different experience. It's not the best, not the most ideal, when you're trotting onto the field, obviously, when your guy goes down, but every time you get a chance to go out there, it's a blessing and I'm definitely very fortunate for it.”

“I don't know if everything was clicking super well, but we did enough,” Flacco continued. “Really was able to rely on some underneath stuff by Josh Downs today. He made a couple big third down conversions, along with [Michael] Pittman on that, like, second to last drive, third to last drive, that drive ended up being huge. So you just go, rely on your guys and trust the play caller and everything else takes care of itself.”

At any rate, the Colts are now 2-2 on the season as they will wait and see if Richardson will miss extended time. If he does, it will be Flacco that will be under center against the Jacksonville Jaguars next Sunday.