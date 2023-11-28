The latest Jonathan Taylor injury update doesn't sound like good news for the Colts heading into Week 13 against the Titans.

The Indianapolis Colts got a cryptic Jonathan Taylor injury update as the team gets ready for its Week 13 matchup with the Tennessee Titans.

“Colts RB Jonathan Taylor, fresh off a 91-yard, 2-TD performance in a win over the #Bucs, suffered an injured thumb that is requiring further evaluation and puts his status in doubt going forward, sources say,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday. “More info coming, with all options considered. One to watch.”

If Taylor can't go for this crucial AFC South showdown, the team will turn to Zack Moss, who has 141 carries for 672 yards and six total touchdowns on the season. Moss was the team's primary running back when Taylor started the season on the PUP list while recovering from ankle surgery, feuding with the Colts about a new contract, and unsuccessfully demanding a trade.

Since coming back, Taylor has carried the ball 100 times for 414 yards scoring four rushing touchdowns. He also has 16 catches for 137 yards and one receiving score.

This Jonathan Taylor injury update is another blow for the Colts, who have had a wild season already. The 2023 campaign started with the Taylor contract drama, and after four promising starts, rookie No. 4 overall pick, quarterback Anthony Richardson, went out for the season with a shoulder injury. Indianapolis also released long-time star linebacker Shaquille Leonard ahead of their Week 12 win.

Despite all the intrigue, the Colts, led by QB Gardner Minshew, head into Week 13 against the Titans with a 6-5 record and in playoff contention. However, this latest Taylor injury news could put that and the team's three-game win streak in jeopardy.