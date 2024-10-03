Indianapolis Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor is dealing with an ankle sprain. The star running back received an important update on Thursday, via Stephen Holder of ESPN.

“Colts RB Jonathan Taylor says he’s still dealing with his ankle sprain and isn’t likely to practice today. It’s not a serious injury but there is still a lot of uncertainty around his availability for Sunday in Jacksonville,” Holder wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Colts are 2-2 through their first four games of the season. They are in second place in the AFC South, trailing the 3-1 Houston Texans. Meanwhile, the Colts are set to play an 0-4 Jacksonville Jaguars team on Sunday. Although the Colts will likely be the favorite in the game, Taylor's availability will play a role in determining the outcome of the contest.

Indianapolis most recently defeated the Steelers, earning a 27-24 victory. Taylor certainly impacted the game, rushing for 88 yards and a touchdown.

Jonathan Taylor's 2024 NFL season

Taylor is one of the best running backs in the NFL when healthy. He has not played in more than 12 games since the 2021 season, however. Taylor has played in all four games so far in 2024, so he's obviously hoping to not miss too much time with his current injury. He still seemingly has an opportunity to play in Week 5.

The Colts running back has rushed for 349 yards and four touchdowns to begin the '24 campaign. He has also recorded six receptions for 77 yards. The Colts want to compete in 2024 and Taylor's availability will be important in determining how well the team fares this year.

At the moment, the Colts are focused on monitoring Taylor's status for Week 5. We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Jonathan Taylor's injury ahead of Indianapolis' game against the Jaguars. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 PM EST on Sunday.