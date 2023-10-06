The Indianapolis Colts are 2-2 on the season so far after back-to-back overtime thrillers. The first four weeks of the season have been a bit of an adventure for the Colts as they are breaking in rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson, and they have also been without star running back Jonathan Taylor to begin the season due to an ongoing ankle injury. Richardson has been decent so far this year, and he has found a way to help the Colts get two wins. However, if Indianapolis can get Taylor back, they will have a chance to become a bigger threat in this league.

Good news might be coming for the Colts in that realm this Sunday when the Colts take on the Tennessee Titans. Jonathan Taylor recently said that he is back to 100%, and NFL analyst Ian Rapoport said that he is expecting Taylor to return the field for Indianapolis on Sunday against the Titans. If he does come back and play this weekend, that would be huge for the Colts.

Jonathan Taylor joined the NFL in 2020 and this is now his third year in the league. He had a great first season with the Colts, but he really emerged as a top RB in the league during the 2021 season. He finished that year with 332 carries for 1,811 yards and 18 touchdowns. Those numbers are ridiculous.

Last year, Taylor only played in 11 games, so he wasn't able to replicate what he had done the year prior. Colts fans are eager to get him back on the field to see if he will remain in the elite status that he was in during the 2021 season.