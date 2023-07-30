Jonathan Taylor rocked the football world on Friday night after he demanded a trade away from the Indianapolis Colts. This abrupt decision comes after the All-Pro running back concluded a meeting with team owner Jim Irsay, which obviously, did not result in an amenable agreement between both camps with regard to Taylor's pending extension.

Taylor's looming trade is expected to send shockwaves across the NFL, and already, the mean streets of Twitter have been buzzing over this stunning development:

Irsay after Jonathan Taylor requested a trade from the Colts pic.twitter.com/nhuaWbKiHR — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) July 30, 2023

Jonathan Taylor: I want a trade

Jim Irsay: pic.twitter.com/kItPZVKJ3W — Robby Kalland (@RKalland) July 30, 2023

Probably the best argument in Jonathan Taylor's favor is that he made late-era Carson Wentz look passable for most of a season pic.twitter.com/NCV6uem392 — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) July 30, 2023

Fantasy managers: “What great structure for Anthony Richardson to succeed in Indianapolis. Soundly run organization and he gets to hand off to Jonathan Taylor in a ball control offense. What could go wrong?” Jim Irsay: pic.twitter.com/pSg2GAfjDO — TheOGfantasyfootball (@TheOGfantasy) July 30, 2023

Trading Jonathan Taylor is going to be an extremely tricky proposition. While the Colts don’t seem inclined to pay top of the market for an RB, they also are going to ask for a steep package in return. Finding a team willing to pay the trade price and the contract price is… — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 30, 2023

Jonathan Taylor is a massive domino piece that will likely have a significant impact on the rest of the league. In particular, the hotly contested issue surrounding the plight of NFL running backs is also going to be affected by all this. Whether or not this will go in the favor of the RBs or the teams that have refused to budge on the contracts of their respective backs, remains to be seen.

At this point, Taylor is expected to garner a lot of interest from around the NFL. However, you can be sure that Irsay and the Colts are not going to give away their star for cheap. Indianapolis will likely demand a major haul in a potential blockbuster trade, which could make this a long and drawn-out process. In fact, it wouldn't at all be surprising if this spills over to the start of the regular season. Then again, it's also possible that we will be shocked with a trade announcement in the coming days.