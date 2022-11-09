By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

Published November 9, 2022



Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor took a crucial step toward returning to Lucas Oil Stadium after he participated in Wednesday’s practice, according to a tweet from ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Taylor’s injury woes span to an ankle tweak in a 24-17 Tennessee Titans win in Week 4, causing him to miss the Colts’ next two matchups. Indianapolis combined for a total of 151 rushing yards in Taylor’s absence, highlighted by a 62-yard performance on 13 attempts from running back Deon Jackson against the Denver Broncos.

The former Wisconsin Badger has yet to repeat his 161-yards on 31 attempts in a 20-20 tie with the Houston Texans in Week 1, giving hope to the fantasy football owners across the nation who selected the seemingly obvious choice with the first overall pick. Jonathan Taylor was called one of the “safest players” to draft No. 1 in this year’s fantasy drafts by Bleacher Report’s Michelle Burton, saying there was “really no argument” against taking the third-year back with the first pick.

It took three games for Taylor to match his Week 1 production, combining for 167 yards over the month of September and early October.

Though he has no prior NFL coaching experience, the hiring of former Colts offensive lineman Jeff Saturday as the team’s interim head coach last Monday could provide a fresh start for Jonathan Taylor and Indianapolis during the rest of the season. In a move an NFL executive said was “hard to fathom,” Saturday said he took the job because he cares about improving his former team in a Monday evening introductory conference.

“This (losing) sucks,” Saturday said. “I care about the players and the staff. These are my people. They matter to me.”

Jonathan Taylor and the Colts will face the Las Vegas Raiders at 4:05 EST this Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. The game will be on CBS.