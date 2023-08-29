It's no secret that Jonathan Taylor no longer wants to play for the Indianapolis Colts. A summer-long contract dispute has leaked well into the preseason and with no end in sight, Taylor is now sending messages to the team via Twitter.

The Colts gave Taylor until Tuesday afternoon to find a trade partner but were unable to come to terms with any team. The All-Pro is now expected to start the season on the PUP list which will leave him on the sideline for at least the first four games.

After the deadline passed, people caught wind of Taylor's Twitter account and saw that he liked a post saying the Colts were keeping him hostage. Taylor has since removed his like, but multiple screenshots show that he did indeed like the post.

The Colts and Jonathan Taylor appear to be at a standstill that will continue for a while. Taylor's health plays a factor in when he will return to the field and perhaps that has to do with no trade agreement, but he is unlikely to play for Indianapolis again.

Taylor is hardly the first athlete to have some sort of cryptic message on their social media page, but this all but confirms his standing with the Colts. Neither side looks like it's going to budge and both seem content on letting things continue the way they have into the regular season.

The Colts could trade Taylor during the season or closer to the Oct. 31 deadline, but what a saga this has become.