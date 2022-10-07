Colts OL Kwity Paye gets tiny sliver of good news after getting carted off vs. Broncos

The Indianapolis Colts somehow pulled out a victory at Mile High Stadium against the Denver Broncos Thursday night, winning 12-9 in overtime. The game has already been criticized for being one of the worst NFL games ever played. But at least the Colts had some excuses.

All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor didn’t play with an ankle injury. His backup, Nyheim Hines, was brutally concussed on the third play from scrimmage, leaving the Colts without their top two backs. Things got even worse on the injury front. During the fourth quarter, Colts defensive end Kwity Paye was carted off the field with an ankle injury.

Normally, when someone is carted off the field, it tends to be a season-long injury. However, after X-rays, according to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport, Paye suffered a high ankle sprain.

The bad news is high-ankle sprains are generally 4-6 weeks. The good news is Kwity Paye is expected back this season. https://t.co/4vuaBGOVLO — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 7, 2022

That generally comes with it a 4-6 week timetable for recovery. It’s certainly better than breaking or fracturing the ankle. Nevertheless, it’s another blow to a Colts team that is running thin. Shaquille Leonard was forced to miss Thursday’s game. Despite that, Indianapolis’ defense played excellent on the road.

They held Russell Wilson and the Broncos to three field goals, sacked him four times and picked him off twice.

Now if only the Colts can figure out the other side of the ball. QB Matt Ryan was sacked six more times Thursday, bringing his season total to league-high 21. He also threw two more interceptions, both of which were not good throws.

Somehow, the Colts have managed to claw to a 2-2-1 record and are in the thick of the AFC South division.