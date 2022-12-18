By Jason Patt · 2 min read

Matt Ryan suffered yet another historic collapse, this time as a member of the Indianapolis Colts against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday. Now Ryan’s wife Sarah is hoping the epic World Cup Final between Argentina and France will make everybody forget about Ryan and the Colts choking in epic fashion.

In case you somehow missed it, Lionel Messi won his first World Cup thanks to Argentina’s win over France in a penalty kick shootout. It looked like Argentina was going to cruise to a win after going up 2-0, but Kylian Mbappe scored two goals in 1:33 to force extra time. Mbappe then scored another equalizer in extra time for a hat trick after Messi’s second goal before Argentina won in the shootout.

Sarah Ryan took to Twitter with this message after the World Cup thriller: “What an incredible game between Argentina and France! Makes you totally forget about anything crazy that may have happened in the nfl yesterday.”

Unfortunately for Sarah and Matt Ryan, they don’t own a neuralyzer and nobody is going to forget Matt being on the wrong end of yet another brutal collapse. While Saturday’s 33-point blown lead didn’t have the same stakes as the 28-3 Super Bowl collapse with the Atlanta Falcons, it was the biggest blown lead in NFL history.

While Matt Ryan has had an excellent career, so many people are going to remember him for these lowlights. He doesn’t deserve all the blame for these chokes, but as the quarterback he bears a good amount of responsibility.

Still, kudos to Sarah Ryan for having some fun with it after the amazing World Cup Final.