Heading into the 2023 season, Michael Pittman Jr will be one of the catalysts of the Indianapolis Colts offense. However, Pittman's quest to master the Colts new playbook could face an immediately halt.

Head coach Shane Steichen said that Pittman picked up a minor hip issue at OTAs, via Mike Chappell of Fox 59. This early in the process, it doesn't seem like the Colts aren't too concerned about Pittman's long-term health.

While it might just be bumps and bruises in early practice, any injury to Pittman would be a major blow to the Colts. Whether Gardner Minshew or Anthony Richardson is the Week 1 starter, Pittman will be their primary target.

Michael Pittman Jr came to the Colts as a second round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Since his selection, the receiver has gone on to appear in 46 games, starting 41 of them. He has caught 227 passes for 2,510 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Back in 2021, Pittman set new career-highs in receiving yards (1,082) and touchdowns (6). Last year, he led the Colts in receiving while setting his new career-best in receptions (99).

Indianapolis hasn't done much at the receiver position beyond Pittman. They did sign Isaiah McKenzie from the Buffalo Bills. However, he isn't as much of a difference maker as Pittman at this stage of his career.

For now, it appears that the Colts have dodged a bullet when it comes to Pittman's health. This early in the offseason, it's common for players to get dinged up upon returning to practice. Come training camp, the Colts will look for Pittman to be fully healthy and once again leading their wide receiver room.