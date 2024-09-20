The Indianapolis Colts have gotten off to a rough start of the 2024 season. Indianapolis has played both of its opponents closely through two weeks, but they still have an 0-2 record. The Colts are feeling desperate for a win in Week 3 against the Bears. Thankfully, they received some relatively good injury news related to one of their offensive starters.

Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. is not practicing on Friday, per Nate Atkins from IndyStar. Pittman Jr. is dealing with both back and calf injuries, per Joel A. Erickson of Indy Star. However, the Colts do not believe Pittman Jr. is in danger of missing Sunday's clash with the Bears.

There are a few other Colts injury update from Friday. Braden Smith is dealing with some knee soreness, but he is expected to suit up on Sunday against the Bears.

Ryan Kelly did not practice on Friday due to a veteran rest day.

Finally, it appears that rookie Laiatu Latu will be a game-time decision after suffering a hip injury in Week 2.

Colts QB Anthony Richardson reveals how he won over the Colts locker room

They may be struggling at the start of the season, but the Colts have not lost faith in QB Anthony Richardson.

Richardson suffered a handful of early injuries in 2023 that prematurely ended his rookie campaign. That effectively makes this an extension of his rookie season.

Despite this, faith persists in the young QB. Richardson explained how he won over the Colts locker room in an interview this week.

“I guess I show the team that I’m going to still be me regardless of what happened,” Richardson said, via The Athletic's James Boyd. “We have a big play, of course, I’m going to celebrate. But that’s in the past. We gotta keep it pushing. We have a bad play, I have to think about it and recover, but it’s still in the past. You’ve just gotta make it work. Go out there and ball out regardless of what happened. I think (I’ve) showed that to the squad, and I feel like everybody’s rallying behind me.”

It is good to hear that everyone in Indianapolis already views Richardson as a leader on offense. Richardson may lack the on-the-field experience, but he has been a member of the locker room since last season.

It would go a long way if the Colts could secure their first win of the season against the Bears on Sunday.