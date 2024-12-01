Given the state of the Indianapolis Colts' wide receiver room ahead of their Week 13 matchup with the New England Patriots, the team made a few roster changes to bolster up. Among those changes, the Colts activated former first-round pick Laquon Treadwell from the team's practice squad, per Jim Irsay on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Following an incredible career with the Ole Miss Rebels, Treadwell was selected with the 23rd pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 2016. However, since being drafted, Treadwell has played for six different teams in his nine-year career.

Through his nine years in the NFL, Treadwell has totaled 111 receptions, 1,242 yards, and five touchdowns. While excelling in college as the SEC Freshman of the Year in 2013, his transition to the NFL has been a bit underwhelming.

However, with the Colts, Treadwell has another opportunity to shine and earn a more crucial spot on the roster.

Colts activate former first-round WR Laquon Treadwell from practice squad

With Josh Downs being ruled out of Sunday's game against the Patriots, the Colts are alarmingly thin at the wide receiver position. Alec Pierce and Michael Pittman are both expected to play, though both remain questionable on the team's injury report.

However, with Downs not playing, quarterback Anthony Richardson will look to utilize Treadwell. Along with the Treadwell, the Colts hope to see more of rookie receiver Adonai Mitchell to ensure the passing game doesn't fall flat.

Allowing the 25th-most points in the league, the Patriots' defense is beatable. With that, the Colts have scored the 21st-most points in the league, showing they're not the NFL's strongest unit.

Richardson has looked better since being benched in Weeks 9 and 10, but without Downs, the offense could see a noticeable difference.

And while it's unlikely given how the first nine years have gone, Treadwell could theoretically make a noticeable impact. Given the lack of competition ahead of him due to injuries and thin depth, the opportunity to shine is available.

With that, however, Treadwell could be in for a rude awakening if he isn't productive against the Patriots. Downs is expected to return to play any week, and if Treadwell continues to underperform, it won't be a tough decision for the team to send him back to the practice squad.

Given how weak the AFC South has shown to be this season, the 5-7 Colts have a genuine shot at making the playoffs if they end the season on a high note.

Whether or not their newly signed former first-round pick will have much of an impact, however, is to be decided.