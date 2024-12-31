It seems like everybody is mad at the Indianapolis Colts these days, including DeForest Buckner. The team will have to figure out what to do with Anthony Richardson for next year, and Pat McAfee blasted Jonathan Taylor for his negative influence on the quarterback, according to a post on X by Pat McAfee.

“If you set precedence with anything it’s over, and if it’s not good you can’t just like get that back,” McAfee said. “That’s not something you could just like put the toothpaste back into the tube once something happens. And I’m not pointing directly at one contract holdout (Taylor) but it did happen at the very beginning of a guy’s career, in a brand new culture in a very loud way.”

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor didn’t help Richardson

McAfee said Richardson didn’t have the support he needed from the get-go.

It’s just like I don’t think Anthony Richardson had a shot at knowing how to be a pro,” McAfee said. “I don’t think he had a chance. In college he didn’t play much, he didn’t win much, but it was like the potential is there. Then he goes into the Colts building and it’s like (the) best player on the team holding out, wearing a hoodie two and a half weeks pouting around to start this entire thing. That’s how the NFL is now he thinks.”

Richardson came to the Colts during the 2023 NFL Draft. Taylor held out until October, looking for a long-term contract. This didn’t sit well with Colts fans, according to indystar.com.

“It’s unfortunate because back in the day I used to be a running back, so I understand the value of the position and how much load that we carry,” Colts fan Corey Brown said. “When there’s money and everything, sometimes with the times and how stuff has played out how successful the team is, running backs aren’t looked at the same as they used to be. So, I get his frustration, but I also understand the game has changed.”

The overall solution might come in the form of an organizational upheaval, according to J.J. Watt.

“Sometimes you need a full-blown culture shift. It has to be a full-blown organizational push to change an entire culture and everybody has to be on the same page. It's very difficult to do when there's so many people in one place” ~ @JJWatt #PMSLive”