Trying to find answers after a blowout loss, Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen got real. And fans clowned the Colts for losing to the lowly Giants. Meanwhile, DeForest Buckner didn’t hold back on the Colts after the horrific loss, according to a post on X by Ari Meirov.

#Colts DT DeForest Buckner today: “I'm gonna be honest: We sh*t the bed. Another year. It's frustrating. This offseason, there's going to be some changes, and sometimes those changes are going to be uncomfortable for people. There will be uncomfortable conversations.”

Well, Buckner’s comments themselves seem to be uncomfortable, at least for people with a sense of decorum.

Colts DT DeForest Buckner not alone in anger

In the aftermath of Drew Lock throwing four touchdown passes and adding a late TD run in the Giants’ 45-33 win, Pat McAfee sang from the we-will-hold-you-accountable choir.

“Everything I said about your team was right. And everything I said about your locker rook was right. You have won nothing,” McAfee said. “There’s no accountability. They’re seemingly not aware of anything that is going on. I understand it’s a business. (But) it’s not a professional operation over there.”

Yes, it has gone full rotten in Indianapolis. The Colts remained in the playoff hunt until Week 17, but it sounds like the team didn’t win a game all year if you listen to the whiners.

Linebacker Zaire Franklin said the team didn’t play with an 11-versus-one mentality, according to colts.com.

“When you play defense, it's not really a one versus one thing. It's really 11 versus one,” Franklin said. “I don't think we play with that type of mentality. I think too many times it's too many one-on-one tackles. And the reality of the situation is there's a lot of extremely talented guys in this league, and they're going to make the first guy miss. But when you watch a lot of great defenses, people swarm and everybody's trying to get in on the tackle. So obviously, we all gotta do better tackling, myself included, that's something I'm gonna work on moving forward. But I think we could play better together as a defense.”

Shane Steichen said defense didn't get it done

Steichen agreed with the tackle-poor assessment.

“We've got to great job of wrapping up, strike zone tackling,” Steichen said. “(Malik) Nabers made some great plays in the open field and, yeah, it's got to be better.”

The Colts had two winnable games in weeks 16 and 17, but couldn’t make the second one work, center Ryan Kelly said.

“We knew what the deal was,” Kelly said. “A two-game season. We took care of stuff last week (vs. Tennessee) and thought that was gonna be the same outcome this week, right? We just kind of let things get away from us a little bit. It's a tough one to swallow as a team.”