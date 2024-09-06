The Indianapolis Colts begin the NFL regular season with a home game against the Houston Texans in a big AFC South showdown. The Texans look to be contenders in the AFC, and the Colts are excited to get Anthony Richardson back on the field after he suffered an injury in 2023.

However, the Colts are already dealing with an injury as wide receiver Josh Downs has been ruled out for Week 1, according to head coach Shane Steichen, (h/tJJ Stankevitz of Colts.com).

‘The Colts on Friday ruled out wide receiver Josh Downs (ankle) for their Week 1 game against the Houston Texans on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Downs, who sustained an ankle injury during an Aug. 7 training camp practice, did not participate in practice this week. Head coach Shane Steichen said Downs is progressing well and added the team hopes to have him back sooner rather than later.'

Downs has not practiced all week after suffering the injury back in August, so this isn't too surprising given the circumstances. Earlier in the week, Shane Steichen gave a murky injury update on Downs:

“We’ll see,” Steichen said. “He’s progressing really well.”

Josh Downs' absence is a tough blow for the Colts

The loss of Downs is a tough blow for the Colts, even if it is just for one week. In 2023, Downs excelled as a rookie with 68 catches for 771 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He was selected in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft after a stellar college run with the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Michael Pittman Jr. and Downs are the first two wide receivers on the Colts' depth chart. However, the good news is that they have some depth in the position. They selected Texas star Adonia Mitchell in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and he has impressed early on in his short time with the Colts.

They also have Alex Pierce and Ashton Dulil, but Mitchell should be the biggest beneficiary with Downs out.