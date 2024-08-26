The Indianapolis Colts made a playoff push despite Anthony Richardson's injury. If the second-year quarterback can stay healthy, the Colts have a great chance to make the postseason this season. Head coach Shane Steichen said that despite that fact, Richardson's mobility will not be limited in 2024 on the Rich Eisen Show.

I don't want to take that out of his game, I know that that's what he does really well. I mean are we going to abuse it? No. We're not going to abuse it but there's going to be a time and a place, and that keeps defenses on their heels,” the Colts' coach said. “I know he likes to run the football. I think you know he was rolling there those first four weeks, I think he had four rushing touchdowns, had some big runs that changed the game for us. So we don't want to lose that element of our offense.”

The AFC South has four young quarterbacks with star potential in Richardson, CJ Stroud, Will Levis, and Trevor Lawrence. Richardson has shown the best running ability out of those players and provides an advantage for the Colts. Steichen must keep designed quarterback runs in the playbook and Richardson must make plays with his legs.

His season ended with an AC joint sprain he suffered while running the ball. Richardson must learn to protect his body while running and stay healthy throughout the season. If he does, what are reasonable expectations for the Colts this season?

Expectations for the Colts and Anthony Richardson in 2024

The Colts are in a division with the offseason darling Houston Texans. After a surprising run to the playoffs last year, they added Stefon Diggs to their offense and are heavy favorites to repeat as division champions. Even the Jaguars are favored over the Colts in some places despite their brutal 2023 season.

The Colts lost a division title game to the Texans in the final week of the season to miss out on the playoffs with Gardner Minshew II at quarterback. If Richardson can stay healthy and is as good as he was in the four games he played, they will challenge for the AFC South title.

Expectations for Richardson are currently sky-high. He is in a city with Caitlin Clark and Tyrese Hailburton, getting compliments from Aaron Rodgers, and has been compared to Steve McNair by Jim Irsay. He certainly has his doubters, but many are expecting a Stroud-type season for Richardson.

The Stroud vs Richardson rivalry will get off to a fascinating start in week one this season. The two teams open the season in Indianapolis in Diggs' Houston debut. A tough game against the Packers and a matchup with top pick Caleb Williams round out the first three weeks. Those are three tough and unique matchups to start the season for the Colts.

If Richardson is healthy and they win two of those first three games, expect the media and fans to talk up the Colts' chances at making the playoffs and Richardson's odds as a darkhorse MVP candidate.