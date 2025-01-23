The Indianapolis Colts 2024 campaign was a mixed bag, as the team alternated games where they showed immense promise with ones where they looked like a complete mess. Changes are already getting made this offseason, though, as head coach Shane Steichen swapped out defensive coordinators by firing Gus Bradley and hiring former Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo to come in and be his replacement.

It was surprising to see the Bengals fire Anarumo, as he consistently helped keep the Bengals defense competitive, despite not always having a plethora of talent at his disposal. The Colts quickly took the opportunity to bring Anarumo to town, with Steichen sharing a hyped reaction to adding the veteran defensive coach to his staff.

“His strategic mindset and unique scheme will be invaluable as we build a fast and disciplined defensive unit,” Steichen said of Anarumo after news of his hire was made official.

Shane Steichen hoping Lou Anarumo can get Colts defense back on track

Anarumo had spent the past six seasons with the Bengals as their defensive coordinator prior to his surprising dismissal. Prior to that, he had spent time with the New York Giants and Miami Dolphins as a defensive backs coach. Dating even further back in his career, Anarumo worked as a defensive backs coach for a decade in the college scene with the Purdue Boilermakers and Marshall Thundering Herd.

It's clear that Anarumo has quite a bit of experience working as a coach on the defensive side of the ball, and Steichen believes that adding him to the fold will help their defense bounce back after they struggled for much of the 2024 campaign. Time will tell whether or not Anarumo's hiring proves to be a difference maker for Indianapolis, but for now, excitement surrounding his arrival is quite high.