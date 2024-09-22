With Michael Pittman Jr. back in the lineup, and the hope for a good game against the Bears, it looked like an opportunity for Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson to have a big day. But what did he have in mind on these interceptions?

On third-and-goal from the 4-yard line, Richardson faked a handoff to running back Jonathan Taylor and rolled left. With the defense closing in, Richardson had tight end Drew Ogletree open near the pylon and Ashton Dulin open toward the back corner of the end zone. The choice made by Richardson looked like this.

With his team having a chance to take a two-score lead, Richardson made another poor pass. He overthrew a wide-open Michael Pittman Jr. after stepping up in the pocket to avoid Chicago's pass rush..

It looks like the growth period will have to wait for the Colts’ young quarterback.

Colts QB Richardson struggling early in season

Richardson entered Week 3 knowing things needed to get better, according to colts.com.

“It's frustrating when you have a decent week of practice, you know, you execute a certain way in practice, and then you get to the game and some things are switched up and you adjust a little too late,” Richardson said. “We just got to play complementary football out there as an offense. When JT's rolling, we've got to connect in the passing game and vice versa. We've just got to find a healthy balance right now, and just display how great our offense is.”

As Sunday’s game drifted into the third quarter, Richardson had completed only eight of 16 pass attempts for 135 yards with the two ugly interceptions. Adding to his struggles, he carried only three times for 11 yards. And the Colts only had seven points on the scoreboard.

Richardson has impressed observers with his athletic talent and arm strength. But he desperately needs to work on his decision-making in the heat of the moment.