By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday will be a candidate for the full-time job, NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero wrote in a Sunday report.

“What we do know: (Colts owner Jeff Irsay) remains a big fan of Saturday, 47, who has lost five in a row since the Colts won his debut,” the report read. “Saturday absolutely will be a candidate for the full-time job, and if he can put together the right staff, especially on offense, he shouldn’t be counted out.”

Indianapolis went on a five-game losing streak after Saturday and the team earned a 25-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 10. They finished two losses against the Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers within one score before the Dallas Cowboys took a 54-19 victory in AT&T Stadium.

The Colts suffered a historic collapse against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 15, losing a 33-0 lead as the Vikings orchestrated a second-half comeback and won 39-36 in U.S. Bank Stadium.

Indianapolis “had an affinity” for Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who was inducted to the team’s “Ring of Honor” in 2005 after leading the Colts to the AFC Championship game in 1995. Harbaugh went 44-19-1 as the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers, leading the team to an NFC Championship game in 2012 along with quarterback Colin Kaepernick and four different First-Team All-Pros on defense. Harbaugh said he would not consider a return to the NFL after interviewing with the Minnesota Vikings last year.

The Colts’ more “traditional” structure, with the head coach reporting to the general manager and the GM reporting to the owner, may deter head coaches who want more control within the organization, the report continued. Colts general manager Chris Ballard is expected to be involved in the search process, though Irsay will make the final call on any hiring decisions.