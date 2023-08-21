The Indianapolis Colts are getting all set for the 2023 NFL season. Fans are super excited to see how the team does, especially after not doing so well in 2022. Right now, as they practice before the real games start, the Colts are deciding which players will make the team. Let's take a closer look at four players who might be dropped from the team before Week 1.

How the Indianapolis Colts Did Last Season

The Colts didn't have a great time in the 2022 season. They ended with a record of 4-12-1, which isn't very good. The team had problems with injuries and not playing well all the time. That made a lot of people sad. However, fans should not worry. They are trying to make things better for the next season. They also added some new players to the team that could make a difference. These include Isaiah McKenzie, Gardner Minshew, and Taven Bryan.

Now let's talk about four players from the Colts who might not make the team after the practice games, before Week 1.

1. Mo Alie-Cox

Tight end Mo Alie-Cox's role has diminished due to the rise of younger talents Jelani Woods and Kyren Granson. They have outperformed him in catches and yards despite less playtime. Alie-Cox might not carry his past significance, but he remains a valuable asset who could potentially be traded amid Woods and Granson's emergence. These promising younger tight ends are surely gaining momentum within the Colts. Woods, for one, is impressing in training camp and Granson is displaying potential in preseason matches. Although less seasoned than Alie-Cox, they've showcased their ability to make impactful contributions to the team.

Mo Alie-Cox with a great contested catch from rookie QB Anthony Richardson at Colts Training Camp #LetsGoVCU #RamsInThePros pic.twitter.com/gxDDqYCFgO — Jakob Vaughan (@JVaughanSports) August 5, 2023

2. Jake Funk

Indianapolis Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor has reappeared with the team after missing a recent practice. This has sparked rumors of his potential departure, although owner Jim Irsay refutes these claims. Taylor's relationship with the Colts, once harmonious, now seems strained.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

As things stand, we're not sure if Taylor will leave. He can't really say he won't play, too. Still, we don't know what's happening behind closed doors, so we'll assume that he's going to eventually play. In this scenario, what the Colts do with Zack Moss, who broke his arm but will be ready around Week 1, will be interesting. Deon Jackson is playing well lately in the practice games, too. Meanwhile, Evan Hull is a good player who might get to play more later.

3. Mike Strachan

The wide receiver group is a crucial part of the Colts, and the team's coaches will need to decide how many players to keep on the roster. As such, the coaches will need to balance the number of wide receivers with other positions to make the team as strong as possible. For example, they may choose to keep only five wide receivers to make room for more players in other positions.

This brings us to Mike Strachan. He has been performing well and could be a strong addition to the team. However, the Colts can also bring up players from the practice squad on game days if they need more help. In summary, the Colts' coaches will need to carefully consider the number of wide receivers to keep on the roster, balancing the needs of the team as a whole. Yes, Strachan has been performing well. Still, the team also has the option to bring up players from the practice squad if needed.

4. Will Mallory

Here's another tight end. Will Mallory was recently activated from the PUP list. That said, there's a lot of competition in this group, and there have been a lot of injuries. There's the aforementioned Mo Alie-Cox, Woods, and Granson. The first two missed a lot of training, while Mallory hurt his hamstring and couldn't practice much, too. Maybe the Colts will try to keep him on the team without letting other teams get him. Alternatively, they might let him start the season on a special list for injured players. We don't really know how well this group will do because the main players haven't played much yet.

What Could Happen Next

Even though last season wasn't great and some players haven't played well during practice games, the Colts still feel good about the next season. Of course, they also brought in some new players like rookie QB and new starter Anthony Richardson. The players who were already on the team are back, which is good for the team's stability. If everyone stays healthy and plays their best, the Colts could do really well this time.

The Colts are getting ready for the 2023 NFL season by deciding who will stay on the team for the real games. Even though some players haven't done great in practice, the Colts are still hopeful for the new season. They got some new players and the old players are back. This means that things could get better. With all this happening, the Colts have a good chance to do well and be a strong team in the new season.