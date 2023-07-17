The Indianapolis Colts are heading into the 2023 NFL season with high expectations, fueled by their deep roster and offseason moves. As the NFL training camp draws near, the Colts find themselves faced with critical decisions regarding their roster composition. These decisions will play a significant role in shaping the team's future and determining their chances of continued success.

Training Camp Priorities

The Colts have three main priorities for the 2023 NFL Training Camp. First, they will focus on evaluating rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson, who was chosen fourth overall in the 2023 draft. Richardson's progress will be closely monitored to assess his readiness for the starting role. Second, the team will work on developing offensive strategies that can possibly cater to Richardson's playing style. They might incorporate concepts from head coach Shane Steichen's experience with Jalen Hurts in the Eagles' offense. Yes, the Colts still have Garner Minshew as QB1, but we expect Richardson to take that spot at some point. Extensive practice, film study, and game simulations will be utilized.

Lastly, training camp will be a crucial time for players to compete for starting positions and roster spots. Position battles will occur in key areas like wide receiver, tight end, and secondary. Younger players such as Kylen Granson could impact the playing time of veterans like Mo Alie-Cox. Performance evaluation during training camp practices and preseason games will inform decisions on the depth chart and final roster composition. In summary, the Colts' priorities for the 2023 NFL Training Camp involve evaluating Richardson, developing tailored offensive strategies, and making key roster decisions.

Now, look at the possible trade candidates on the Colts' roster entering training camp.

1. Sam Ehlinger

Sam Ehlinger was drafted by the Colts in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft. He was brought in as a developmental quarterback to compete for a backup role behind Carson Wentz. However, with the Colts' recent acquisition of Anthony Richardson in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft, there may be a surplus of quarterbacks on the roster. Ehlinger has shown potential, but the team may decide to trade him to address other areas of need or to acquire additional draft picks.

Ehlinger was a four-year starter at the University of Texas. He became one of just two Power Five conference quarterbacks to combine 11,000 career passing yards with 1,500 rushing yards. In two NFL seasons, he has amassed 669 total yards and three touchdowns. His 2022 passer rating was 76.1. Ehlinger has been working hard to improve his game and has been impressing the coaching staff during off-season workouts. Still, that may not be enough to keep him on the roster for very long. Trading him might fetch the Colts some more potentially valuable draft assets moving forward.

First career NFL touchdown for Sam Ehlinger. pic.twitter.com/1TEkDgb4Dk — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) January 1, 2023

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

2. Mo Alie-Cox

Mo Alie-Cox has been a reliable target for the Colts in recent seasons. He was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and has developed into a solid tight end. However, with the emergence of other tight ends on the roster, such as Kylen Granson, the team may consider trading Alie-Cox to create more playing time for the younger players.

Having said that, Alie-Cox has been a consistent performer for the Colts. He recorded 19 receptions for 189 yards and 3 touchdowns in 2022. He has also been a reliable blocker in the running game, which is an important aspect of the Colts' offense. However, with the team looking to add more speed and athleticism to their offense, they may decide to move on from Alie-Cox.

3. Deon Jackson

Running back Deon Jackson was signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2021. He played college football at Duke University and was a productive running back during his time there. While he has shown potential, the Colts have a crowded backfield with players like Jonathan Taylor and Zack Moss. With limited opportunities for playing time, the Colts may explore trading Jackson to address other positions of need or to acquire assets that can contribute to the team's success.

Jackson has been working hard during the offseason to improve his game and has been impressing the coaching staff with his work ethic and dedication. However, with the Colts' depth at the running back position, it may be difficult for Jackson to earn a spot on the roster. Last year, Jackson had 68 carries for a total of 236 rushing yards. He also had 30 catches for a total of 209 receiving yards. If he is traded, he could provide value to another team as a backup running back or special teams player.

Looking Ahead

The Indianapolis Colts have several players on their roster who could be traded ahead of the NFL training camp. Sam Ehlinger, Mo Alie-Cox, and Deon Jackson are three of those players who could be potential trade candidates. These potential trades could be driven by factors such as the team's needs, the emergence of younger players, and the desire to acquire additional assets. Yes, these players have shown potential and have contributed to the team's success in the past. However, the Colts may decide to move on from them to address other areas of need and to create more playing time for their younger talent.