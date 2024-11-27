ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Indianapolis Colts will face the New England Patriots on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. It's time for a classic AFC rivalry as we share our NFL odds series and make a Colts-Patriots prediction and pick.

Colts-Patriots Last Game – Matchup History

The Colts defeated the Patriots 10-6 last season in Germany. Curiously, these teams have played over the past three seasons, with the Colts winning two of three. This classic rivalry goes back 20 years to the days of Peyton Manning versus Tom Brady. Unfortunately, this matchup won't have nearly the same allure, but it still has some appeal with two young quarterbacks facing off.

Overall Series: The Patriots lead the head-to-head series 53-31.

Here are the Colts-Patriots NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Colts-Patriots Odds

Indianapolis Colts: -2.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -152

New England Patriots: +2.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +128

Over: 42.5 (-110)

Under: 42.5 (-110)

How to Watch Colts vs. Patriots

Time: 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

TV: CBS Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Colts Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Colts are not doing well, going 5-7 through 12 games. Therefore, coach Shane Steichen hinted that changes would come. The offense needs more from its second-year quarterback.

Anthony Richardson has not been good this season at all. Unfortunately, his 47.1 percent completion rate is among the worst in the league. It just has not been a good traction for him, as he has passed for 1,402 yards, five touchdowns, and seven interceptions. Also, he has rushed 61 times for 335 yards and three touchdowns. Jonathan Taylor is not the player he once was. Still, he has rushed 161 times for 708 yards and five touchdowns while catching 13 passes for 111 yards.

The pass catchers have fielded inconsistent results this season. Yet, they have still made a mark when given the chance. Alec Pierce has 27 receptions for 629 yards and four touchdowns. Likewise, Josh Downs has 53 catches for 594 yards and four scores. Michael Pittman Jr. has struggled this season, catching 41 passes for 508 yards and two scores.

The defense has dealt with a plethora of injuries and regression. However, the talent has thrived when they have keyed in on their chances. DeForest Buckner has delivered with 18 solo tackles and 4.5 sacks over seven games. Meanwhile, Knity Paye has tallied 24 solo tackles and 5.5 sacks. Nick Cross has been solid, with 69 solo tackles and two interceptions.

The Colts will cover the spread if they can run the ball efficiently with Taylor and Richardson to open up opportunities for the pass catchers. Then, the defense must make life difficult for the Patriots' offense and prevent them from moving the chains.

Why The Patriots Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Patriots may get a boost soon as Jabrill Peppers may return to the lineup after being suspended for several games. Despite this, the team has not done much throughout the season, and the offense has been a major problem.

Drake Maye has been inconsistent. He has passed for 1,458 yards, 10 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. The running game has been below average. Significantly, Rhamondre Stevenson has rushed 162 times for 598 yards and six touchdowns while catching 28 passes for 118 yards and one score.

There has not been much to get excited about when looking at the pass catchers. Yet, two players have shined. Hunter Henry has 51 catches for 535 yards and one touchdown. Unfortunately, getting into the end zone has been difficult for him. Demario Douglas has 48 receptions for 477 yards and one touchdown.

The defense has had its fair share of issues. However, Peppers returning might give them a boost. Without Peppers, only two players have done relatively well. Deatrich Wise has been one of the better players on the defensive side of the ball. So far, he has generated 14 solo tackles and five sacks. But he did not play against the Miami Dolphins last week and is questionable for this game. Meanwhile, Keion White will likely be available and come into this game with 27 solo tackles and five sacks.

The Patriots will cover the spread if they can generate a good running attack, using Stevenson to run the ball efficiently. Then, the defense must contain Richardson and contain his running.

Final Colts-Patriots Prediction & Pick

The Colts are 8-4 against the spread, while the Patriots are 4-7-1 against the odds. Moreover, the Colts are 4-2 against the spread on the road, while the Pats are 1-3-1 against the odds at home. The Colts are 7-1 against the spread when facing the AFC, while the 3-5 against the odds against the conference.

While the Colts have not been a good team, they have done a great job of covering the spread, especially against AFC opponents. That is a trend I expect to continue as the Colts go into Foxboro and get a win while covering the spread.

Final Colts-Patriots Prediction & Pick: Indianapolis Colts: -2.5 (-120)