After just missing out of the playoffs, the Colts have a few targets in the 2024 NFL Draft that could help get them over the hump.

The Indianapolis Colts came as close to the playoffs as any team can in 2023. They ultimately fell short at the hands of the Houston Texans in Week 18 by a final score of 23-19. The Colts were a fourth down conversion away securing a victory and clinching the AFC South.

While things didn't end how they wanted it to, the 2023 season was an overall success for the Colts. Anthony Richardson, though he was limited to only four games in his rookie season, showed he has what it takes to be the team's franchise quarterback. Despite his injury, the Colts still managed to win nine games. Things are trending upward in Indianapolis.

The Colts should only continue to get better going forward. Richardson will return from his injury and look to build off of his brief NFL experience. Indianapolis has plenty of tools to build around him including $72 million in cap space and the No. 15 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Indy's 2023 draft class was exceptional. A few early targets could have the 2024 class following suit.

Kool-Aid McKinstry, Cornerback

If there's an avenue the Colts will look hardest to improve in 2024, it would be their defense. Most notably, their secondary. Indianapolis ranked 16th in pass defense, allowing 226 yards per game. In Week 18, they allowed CJ Stroud to complete 20 of 26 passes for 264 yards and two touchdowns.

Kool-Aid McKinstry of Alabama could really help the Colts shore up their secondary. McKinstry would likely step into Indianapolis as a starter alongside JuJu Brents, who the Colts selected in the second-round of the 2023 NFL Draft. McKinstry is regarded as one of the best cornerbacks in the class, as his 86.9 Pro Football Focus grade topped the SEC.

The Colts surely would've loved to make the playoffs, but McKinstry lasting to their pick at 15 would be a nice consolation prize. It isn't a lock he lasts that long. However, with the AFC South all of a sudden becoming loaded with quarterback talent with CJ Stroud, Trevor Lawrence, and even Will Levis, it's becoming all the more important to not get gashed. McKinstry would help the Colts with that in a big way.

Xavier Worthy, Wide Receiver

McKinstry would make for a great pick for the Colts in the first round. In the second round, perhaps they look to a speedy receiver like Xavier Worthy. Alec Pierce is supposed to be the deep threat for Indianapolis, but he hasn't exactly taken off in that role the way the team had hoped. Pierce has only 1,107 yards receiving in 33 games across two seasons. That isn't good enough.

Worthy could be exactly what the Colts need in terms of play makers. Worthy produced instantly as a freshman for Texas football when he put up 981 yards and 12 touchdowns. His best season came in 2023 as a junior, when he put up 1,014 yards and five touchdowns on 75 receptions. The receptions and yards were a career high. He also has plenty of speed to burn and could create openings down the field for the Colts.

Xavier Worthy with the switch release wheel route. Quick hands to help stack and clear the DB paired with his speed and ball tracking on display. Beautiful throw from Ewers in the bucket too pic.twitter.com/wJECjdQDQH — Daniel Harms🏈 (@InHarmsWay19) January 10, 2024

The Colts have the building blocks of a great receiver core. Michael Pittman Jr. is a true number one wide receiver. Josh Downs just set the Colts' record for most receptions in a rookie season. But they could use another player who can create chunk plays down the field. Worthy could be that guy.