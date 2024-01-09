The Commanders will have plenty of options as they look to replace Ron Rivera as head coach.

When Daniel Snyder sold the Washington Commanders to the new ownership group led by Josh Harris and Magic Johnson, it was widely expected that they would put their imprint on the franchise and look to make changes. After a 4-13 season, those expected changes in Washington are beginning to take shape.

Both head coach Ron Rivera and general manager Martin Mayhew have been relieved of their duties. In the meantime, the Commanders have hired former Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman and former Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers to assist in their search for a new head coach and general manager.

The Commanders are looking to hit the reset button. While they do have some talent to build around, this offseason is all about setting the foundation for the next iteration of Commanders football. With the second overall pick, they will have whoever is left between Caleb Williams or Drake Maye. That is a great start to setting that foundation for the future.

But that foundation truly begins with whoever Washington hires to run their team and coach their team. Fortunately for them, there are plenty of worthwhile head coaching candidates that will be available in this coaching cycle. Two, in particular, stand out as options Washington should pursue after letting go of Ron Rivera.

No one would fault the Commanders for going after an offensive-minded head coaching candidate this coaching cycle. But the best possible candidate just might be Dan Quinn.

Washington fans may have some concerns about going after Quinn. A former head coach in the NFC South who made a Super Bowl appearance and made his bones as a defensive coordinator feels a little too on the nose considering that was Ron Rivera's coaching resume.

But Quinn has kept up with the modern NFL better than Rivera has, and that is apparent with how Quinn's defenses in Dallas have performed the last two seasons. Since Quinn arrived in Dallas in 2022, the Cowboys have had the league's best defense in terms of EPA allowed per play and rank fourth in EPA allowed per dropback behind only the Cleveland Browns, San Francisco 49ers, and New York Jets.

Ever since the Atlanta Falcons held the 28-3 lead in the Super Bowl against the New England Patriots, things ended poorly for Quinn in Atlanta. But he has adapted well since then, and getting to the Super Bowl, let alone having a big lead in the Super Bowl, is a major accomplishment in and of itself. Any team should be thrilled to hire Quinn, especially the Commanders, who can weaken a division rival in the process.

Ben Johnson

Ben Johnson will have his pick of the litter when it comes to head coaching vacancies. The Detroit Lions offensive coordinator has been an integral part of the Lions' revival the last two seasons. Since becoming named as the offensive coordinator of the Lions in 2022, Detroit has ranked seventh in the NFL in EPA per play on offense behind only the San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, and Miami Dolphins.

Just about every team will be after Johnson, but the Commanders could present an interesting connection that can sway Johnson to the nation's capital. Johnson played college football at the University of North Carolina. The Commanders already employ former Tar Heel quarterback Sam Howell and could be in position to draft UNC quarterback Drake Maye with the second overall pick in this upcoming draft.

Whether the Commanders draft Caleb Williams, a DMV native, or Maye, one of those quarterback prospects could appeal greatly to Johnson and swing his decision in the Commanders' favor. If that's the case, the Commanders would make a home run hire with Johnson.