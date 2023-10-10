The Washington Commanders are dealing with a host of injuries ahead of their Week 6 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons and are making several roster moves to deal with them. The team is elevating players from its practice squad to fill the void from players like special teams All-Pro Jeremy Reaves moving to the IR.

On Tuesday, Pro Football Talk reported that Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said “the team would be making [moves] to restock the active roster. They have signed safety Terrell Burgess and linebacker De’Jon Harris off the practice squad to fill the open spots.”

Washington has also signed safeties Josh Kalu and Sean Chandler as well as defensive end Joshua Pryor to the practice squad.

This comes on the heels of the Jeremy Reaves injury news. The All-Pro special teamer has a partially torn ACL and could be out for the season. Darrick Forrest, the team’s starting safety, is also on IR with a shoulder injury. Rivera says both players could be out longer than the prescribed four games based on test results.

Harris is a fourth-year pro who has been with the Commanders since 2021. In the last two seasons, he’s made 10 appearances with four tackles and 1.0 sacks.

Burgess has been in the league for four seasons as well. The Commanders signed him as a free agent this past offseason. Before that, he was with the New York Giants, and he won a Super Bowl with the Rams in 2021. He has 29 career tackles.

These Commanders' injuries and roster moves weaken an already struggling defense that is 31st in the league in points allowed. The only silver lining here is that in the Commanders' Week 6 matchup with the Falcons, they face a team with the No. 26 scoring offense this season.